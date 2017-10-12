Permanent exhibit on Mahoning Valley history unveiled Nov. 4 at Tyler History Center

YOUNGSTOWN — The first permanent installation in the Tyler History Center will open Nov. 4 with a free open house from noon to 4 p.m.

Titled “The People of the Mahoning Valley: Stories of Identity and Innovation,” the exhibit will trace the history and development of the Valley from the early American Indians and pioneers, to the formation of townships and cities, to the rise and fall of the iron and steel industries, all through the stories of the people that lived here.

The exhibit has been in the planning stages since the Tyler opened in 2014. The center is located at 325 W. Federal St., downtown.

