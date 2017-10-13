'People of Mahoning Valley' exhibit to open at Tyler

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The first permanent installation in the Tyler History Center will open Nov. 4 with a free open house from noon to 4 p.m.

Titled “The People of the Mahoning Valley: Stories of Identity and Innovation,” the exhibit will trace the history and development of the Valley from the early American Indians and pioneers, to the formation of townships and cities, to the rise and fall of the iron and steel industries, all through the stories of the people who lived here.

The exhibit has been in the planning stages since the Tyler opened in 2014.

It will teach visitors about the companies that flourished here, the culture of philanthropy, the birth of arts and sports and the locations that the people grew to love.

The exhibit will include original artifacts, photographs, maps and manuscripts, as well as audio, video and interactive stations.

The exhibit will be in the Drs. Thomas and Maria Fok Gallery at the Tyler, which is located at 325 W. Federal St., downtown. It was funded by a $500,000 gift from Dr. Maria Fok.

In planning the exhibit’s design and theme, it was important to keep the space adaptable.

