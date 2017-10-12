JOBS
Missing-child alert canceled after Ohio slayings


Published: Thu, October 12, 2017 @ 11:27 a.m.

IRONTON (AP) — Authorities have canceled the missing-child alert for an 8-year-old boy who was sought following a triple shooting and a stabbing in southern Ohio.

The Lawrence County sheriff’s office and the state attorney general’s office wouldn’t immediately confirm Thursday whether Devin Holston was found safe.

Authorities are searching for 23-year-old Aaron Lawson, whom they call a “person of interest.”

The sheriff says deputies spotted Lawson driving around 12:30 a.m., but he ran into woods after a short pursuit in Ironton.

Hours earlier, three adults were found dead at an Elizabeth Township trailer. A fourth adult found stabbed at a nearby residence was flown to a hospital.

They haven’t been publicly identified. The sheriff’s office says releasing further information would compromise the investigation.

