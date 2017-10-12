Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 26

YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 26 people including Nicholas Kovacs, 35, North Belle Vista Avenue, on two counts breaking and entering, three counts vandalism and tampering with coin machines.

On Sept. 8, a video showed a person break a drive-thru window at the Stone Fruit Coffee Co. Cornersburg location, dive inside and come out with the cash box. Police were called there after an alarm sounded.

The video was shared on Stone Fruit Coffee’s Facebook page and more than 2,000 people shared the post and it had more than 200,000 views. Detective Sgt. Michael Cox said he received phone calls from several people identifying Kovacs.

The grand jury also indicted Lindsey N. Martin, 22, Rosement Avenue, Austintown, on aggravated possession of drugs, petty theft, obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Others indicted include:

David E. Cobb Jr., 27, Sherwood Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons.

Martin Stewart, 49, Lake Drive, domestic violence.

Raymond Jones, 25, Glenmont Avenue, two counts possession of dangerous drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hope Mogg, 20, South Maryland Ave., possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony J. Fossaceca, 40, Willowcrest Avenue, breaking and entering, vandalism and safecracking.

Stephen L. Weber, 40, 10th Street, Canton, theft and passing bad checks.

Kevin C. Speller, 36, Akron, aggravated robbery, robbery with firearm and repeat violent offender specifications and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jordan M. Anthony, 26, Johnson Road, North Benton, felonious assault, two counts of assault and obstructing official business.

Logan John Stancato, 19, East Fourth Street, Salem, receiving stolen property.

Sammy Anderson, 22, New Road, Austintown, being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying concealed weapons.

John Hovanec, 35, 16th Street, Campbell, possession of heroin, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yankiee Herrera, aka Yankee Herrera, 35, Curry Place, domestic violence.

Christopher Jones, 34, East Lucius Avenue, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.

Eddie Pierce III, 25, Brookline Avenue, aggravated possession of drugs.

Deondray Robinson, 30, Delaware Avenue, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

John Walsh, 29, South Belle Vista Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Wesley C. Rogers, 52, Overlook Avenue, Lowellville, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, carrying concealed weapons and OVI.

Adam Devine, 34, Lake Drive, possession of cocaine.

Kimani Johnson, 26, East Philadelphia Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and falsification.

Shaiquon Sharp, 21, Dearborn Avenue, illegal conveyance of prohibited onto the grounds of a detention facility and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Marques L. White, 31, Elm Street, Struthers, direct presentment, burglary and receiving stolen property.