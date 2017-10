Lockup List Thursday — Mahoning County jail bookings, releases

BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

BREWER, ANDREW R 02/09/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt of Court

BROWN, JAMES W. 08/21/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Aggravated Robbery

BUSTER, MARYPAT 03/23/1968 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft

CARTAGENA, JAYLIN RACHEL 12/22/1998 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Selling purchasing distributing or delivering dangerous drugs

COBB, DEMETRIC DARNELL JR 10/13/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

DOUGLAS, ADAM R 08/05/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE License Forfeiture

EVANS, DARLENE M 02/11/1960 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia

GAMBILL WHITE, JANAE 12/20/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Seat Belt Required

JENNINGS, JAMES 06/07/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

MICHAEL, WILLIAM JEREMY CLARKE 07/16/1984 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Endangering Children

MORALIS, YVONNE 03/14/1965 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Possession of Drugs

PEEPLES, ANTWANE J 11/26/1990 OSP Trafficking in Drugs

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

GAMBILL WHITE, JANAE 12/20/1993 10/11/2017 BONDED OUT

HARASYN, PETER S 07/02/1979 08/23/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

JENNINGS, JAMES 06/07/1992 10/12/2017 TIME SERVED

LUCAS, MELISSA ANN 02/04/1975 10/06/2017 TIME SERVED

NEWCOMER, AMANDA R 04/11/1994 05/10/2017 ORDER OF RELEASE FROM CP# 4

TOBIN, TERRY LEE 03/24/1976 09/25/2017 BONDED OUT