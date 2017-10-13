Judge Rice denies McDermott restitution request

WARREN

Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court gave a firm rebuke Thursday to a former Niles funeral director he sent to prison three years ago for stealing $270,000 from customers.

Robert P. McDermott Sr., 55, of Cardigan Street, Niles, asked the judge in August if he would lower his monthly restitution of $500.

His attorney, Michael Scala, said McDermott had not found a good job since being released from prison in the spring after serving close to three years in prison. Scala said McDermott couldn’t afford to pay $500 per month.

“I don’t see any reason to modify it,” the judge said of the restitution order. “If he doesn’t pay it, he goes to prison. I don’t care if he has to scrub floors.”

