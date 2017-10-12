Ex-Pa. restaurant worker pleads no contest in peeping Tom case

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — The former Pennsylvania restaurant worker who police say recorded dozens of female customers using the restroom while he was hiding above a drop ceiling has pleaded no contest to child pornography charges.

The Times Leader reports 42-year-old Juan Prieto, of Hazleton, entered the plea Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre. Prieto will have to register under the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act. Sixteen counts of invasion of privacy were withdrawn by prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Prieto started making the recordings Jan. 21 at Luigi’s Restaurant, the pizzeria where he worked. Police say he was discovered in February taking pictures and videos with his phone but fled, though he left behind the phone. Investigators say Prieto had recorded nearly 50 females, including some little girls, using the restroom.