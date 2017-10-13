Ex-drug treatment exec's death ruled accidental overdose

Staff report

WARREN

The Trumbull County coroner has ruled the death of Thomas Dailey, former drug-treatment executive, to be the result of an accidental drug overdose.

Dailey was found dead July 8 in the Econo Lodge on Youngstown Road by cleaning personnel.

Toxicology results received by the coroner indicated the presence of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in Dailey’s system.

Dailey, 46, was most recently from the Columbus area. He helped start Warren’s first drug detoxification center, First Step Recovery, in 2015. The facility said he left First Step several months later.

His LinkedIn page on the Internet indicated he was executive director and co-owner of Braking Point Recovery Center of Central Ohio.

But Dailey also participated in the Trumbull Drug Court program at the county courthouse starting in 2015 after being indicted in 2014 on charges of theft and misuse of credit cards. He completed drug court in September 2016, and his charges were dismissed.

Drug court allows a person facing a felony charge related to a substance-abuse problem to participate in weekly counseling sessions.

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.