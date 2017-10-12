JOBS
City awards pact for asbestos removal and demolition


Published: Thu, October 12, 2017 @ 10:28 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The city’s board of control approved a $268,820 contract today to remove asbestos and demolish a former ice skating rink that’s been closed for decades on the North Side.

The building at 68 Teamsters Drive will be used by McRoyal Industries, located nearby at 1421 Lilac St., for an expansion project, said Abigail Beniston, the city’s code enforcement and blight remediation superintendent.

The board awarded the contract to ProQuality Land Development of Campbell for the work. The project will take up to 75 days, Beniston said.

For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator.

