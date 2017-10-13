Campbell students lend hand to help other students in need

CAMPBELL

A handful of middle-school students lugged a pallet jack loaded with food items through the halls of Campbell K-7 School and, as they passed through the cafeteria, earned a roar of attention from their classmates.

The students continued down the hall, eventually stopping outside a room lined with shelves where they began unloading the food items.

This food collection, unlike others the schools often participate in, is to help care for the 200 students at Campbell K-7 who have indicated they are in need of food assistance.

“Kid-friendly” items such as macaroni and cheese, Chef Boyardee meals, soups, cereals and granola bars are kept at the pantry and are given to students in need to keep them sustained through the weekend. Each weekend bag includes two breakfasts, lunches and dinners, as well as snacks.

Karen Paradise, a crisis-intervention specialist for the Campbell school district, led the group of students unloading the truck. She said the food was provided by Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley and would serve a group of 200 students who had applied for the assistance.

