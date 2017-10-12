Boardman woman faces charges after May OD

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a woman Wednesday on charges related to a suspected overdose at a Carter Circle apartment in May, according to a police report.
According to the report, police responded to the apartment the night of May 11. Police reported finding Dena Milanowski, 36, lying on a bathroom floor. She was revived with naloxone, a medication that treats the effects of an opioid overdose.
Police reported finding a plastic bag with two needles, a burnt spoon and papers in the bathroom sink.
Milanowski, of South Avenue, was arrested Wednesday on warrants for possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
