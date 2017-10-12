Auditor has review sessions on new property values

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Auditor’s office will have multiple informal review sessions for owners of residential or agricultural property who have questions about their new property values for the 2017 tax year.

A session at Austintown Township Government building at 82 Ohltown Road is underway until 4 p.m. today.

The Milton Township Administration Building at 15992 Milton Ave. will host sessions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 17, 18 and 19.

The Boardman Library at 7630 Glenwood Ave. will host sessions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 25, 26 and 27.

The Poland Library at 311 South Main St. will host sessions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 2 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Auditors will also open a reappraisal information center at Oakhill Renaissance Place in the spring after tax bills are mailed.