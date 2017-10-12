$4.4M Wick Avenue project still on tap for completion by end of October

YOUNGSTOWN — The long-awaited opening of the new Wick Avenue, complete with block “Y” crosswalks and red brick sidewalks, is about here.

Youngstown city officials said the project that started in September 2016 will be complete by the end of October, creating a campus gateway President Jim Tressel has termed spectacular, while Mayor John A. McNally calls it transformative, according to YSU news.

The project which involved paving, burying utility wires, widening sidewalks, new lighting, replacing sewer and waterlines cost $4.4 million and was funded mostly with federal money.

The Wick improvements, which run from Rayen Avenue through the campus to McGuffey Road, reduce the three-lane street to one in each direction, with the middle being a turning lane.