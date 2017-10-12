JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YSU prof, novelist pleads not guilty to domestic violence


Published: Wed, October 11, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

An acclaimed novelist and Youngstown State University English professor has pleaded not guilty to domestic violence.

Christopher Barzak, 42, of Overlook Drive, appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court this afternoon.

Judge Elizabeth Kobly granted Barzak, who has no previous criminal history, a $5,000, 10-percent bond.

Tuesday night, Barzak’s husband told police Barzak punched him twice after he refused to have sex with him, according to a police report.

When police arrived at 11:50 p.m., Barzak’s husband was visibly shaken, with a bloody lip and swollen eye, the report said.

Read more about the incident in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes