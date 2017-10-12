YSU prof, novelist pleads not guilty to domestic violence

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

An acclaimed novelist and Youngstown State University English professor has pleaded not guilty to domestic violence.

Christopher Barzak, 42, of Overlook Drive, appeared in Youngstown Municipal Court this afternoon.

Judge Elizabeth Kobly granted Barzak, who has no previous criminal history, a $5,000, 10-percent bond.

Tuesday night, Barzak’s husband told police Barzak punched him twice after he refused to have sex with him, according to a police report.

When police arrived at 11:50 p.m., Barzak’s husband was visibly shaken, with a bloody lip and swollen eye, the report said.

