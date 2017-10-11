YSU gets $2 million for advanced manufacturing from Department of Commerce

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown State University will receive $2 million from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s 2017 Assistance to Coal Communities initiative.

The money will increase the university’s capacity to provide advanced manufacturing for displaced workers looking to enhance their skills, according to a news release from the commerce department.

YSU is one of 35 projects in 15 states to receive $30 million in funding.

The funding assists locally-driven efforts to communities impacted by the declining use of coal.

The funding is one facet of a continuing, government-wide effort to assist coal country, the release said.