Warren police release report on shooting and car crash

WARREN

Warren police have released a report on Tuesday afternoon’s shooting on Brier Street Southeast, showing just one person having been shot, but a crash police believe is connected resulted in two other injuries.

Shawn T. Flowers, 50, of High Street Northeast, suffered a gunshot wound in Tuesday afternoon’s shooting on Brier Street Southeast, the police report says.

It doesn’t list his son, Shawndon Flowers, 22, of Belevedere Street Southeast, as a suspect in the incident, but police charged Shawndon Flowers Tuesday evening in connection to the crash.

Forty-nine minutes after gunfire erupted at a house on Brier Street Southeast at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, a white car fleeing from police crashed on Paige Avenue Northeast.

Police said two people involved in the crash, including a female, had gunshot wounds, and both needed to be taken to the hospital. One male, apparently Shawndon Flowers, was now in custody, according to radio communications from the county 911 center.

Weapons were found along the route the white vehicle had taken along Paige Avenue, police said.

Police also found that there was a second car with damage from a crash near the first one. Both vehicles were near the intersection of Paige and Forest Street.

Shawndon Flowers was booked into the Trumbull County jail at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday in connection with the crash.

He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, failure to comply with the orders of a police officer and driving under suspension. He’s due in Warren Municipal Court this afternoon for arraignment.

The shooting took place at a house in the 200 block of Brier, according to police and 911 records.