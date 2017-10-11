Red Sox fire manager Farrell after 2nd straight ALDS defeat

BOSTON (AP) — John Farrell racked up a lot of wins and World Series title with the Boston Red Sox. But past success wasn't enough to save his job after consecutive early playoff exits.

Boston fired Farrell today after the team's second straight loss in the AL Division Series.

The Red Sox announced the move less than 48 hours after they were eliminated from the World Series hunt with a 5-4 loss to the Houston Astros . Farrell's contract had been scheduled to run through the 2018 season.

Boston won back-to-back American League East titles for the first time in franchise history this season despite losing the bat of retired slugger David Ortiz. It also did it despite starting the season with $217 million pitcher David Price on the disabled list and watching as 2016 Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello stumbled to an 11-17 record.

"I thought it was the appropriate time to make a change for the betterment of the organization," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said.

Farrell managed the team to its eighth World Series title in 2013, his first season in charge of the club.