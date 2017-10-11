Man accused of assaulting Austintown cop

AUSTINTOWN

A township man faces three charges, accused of assaulting a police officer late Tuesday.

Travis Monigold, 35, of Lou Ida Boulevard, is charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.

A police officer and three township firefighters responded to a possible overdose in a home on Lou Ida Boulevard after 10 p.m. Monigold stated he took 30 Xanax that evening, the report said.

The officer took a cigarette from Monigold's hand, and he stood up and shoved the officer, the report said.

Monigold was restrained and placed under arrest with assistance from the firefighters and another officer, the report said.

A warrant from Austintown Police Department was issued today for Monigold's arrest.