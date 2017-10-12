Judge tells defendant he's unimpressed with him

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Lou D’Apolito told a West Dennick Avenue man he was sentencing Wednesday on weapons charges in two separate cases that he needs to start making decisions to stay out of trouble.

The judge said in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that he sees Eryck Fletcher, 25, heading back to prison again someday unless he concentrates on getting his GED and planning how he will support himself.

“When a guy’s got no job, he’s got no money, he’s gotta do what he’s gotta do, and that usually leads to something that’s not quite right,” Judge D’Apolito said.

The judge wanted to know why Fletcher had no full-time job, no plan for his future and no GED, and why he felt the need to have guns with him not once, but twice – the second time when he was out on bond for the first weapons charge.

“I’m not impressed with a young man 25 years old carrying guns,” Judge D’Apolito said. “And he does it twice.”

