Indians Live | ALDS Game 5

— 9:41 p.m.

Miller works a scoreless fifth. Still 3-0 Yankees.

9:30 p.m.

Encarnaacion out looking to end the fourth. Still 3-0 Yankees.

9:18 p.m.

Kluber issues a two-out walk in the fourth and Francona brings in Miller to face Ellsbury. Still 3-0. Miller fans Frazier to end the top of the fourth.

9:06 p.m.

Three innings in the books. Yankees lead 3-0, Sabathia has been perfect. Top of the fourth is next.

8:57 p.m.

Gregorius homers again off Kluber, who can't seem to locate his pitches. Two-run shot this time. Yankees 3, Indians 0.

8:45 p.m.

Another 1-2-3 inning for Sabathia. Tribe has yet to hit the bakk out of the infield. Yankees 1, Indians 0.

8:37 p.m.

Todd Frazier flies out to end the top of the second with runners on first and second. Yankees 1, Indians 0.

8:22 p.m.

1-2-3 first for the Indians as Lindor and Kipnis fan and Ramirez grounds to third. Yankees 1, Indians 0.

8:12 p.m.

Corey Kluber retired Brett Gardner on a bunt to first unassisted, then struck out Aaron Judge. But the Tribe ace left a 94 mph fastball up and Didi Gregorious homered to right field on a 1-2 pitch.

Yankees 1-0 after a half inning.