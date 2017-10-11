JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Indians Live | ALDS Game 5


Published: Wed, October 11, 2017 @ 8:18 p.m.

CLEVELAND — 9:41 p.m.

Miller works a scoreless fifth. Still 3-0 Yankees.

9:30 p.m.

Encarnaacion out looking to end the fourth. Still 3-0 Yankees.

9:18 p.m.

Kluber issues a two-out walk in the fourth and Francona brings in Miller to face Ellsbury. Still 3-0. Miller fans Frazier to end the top of the fourth.

9:06 p.m.

Three innings in the books. Yankees lead 3-0, Sabathia has been perfect. Top of the fourth is next.

8:57 p.m.

Gregorius homers again off Kluber, who can't seem to locate his pitches. Two-run shot this time. Yankees 3, Indians 0.

8:45 p.m.

Another 1-2-3 inning for Sabathia. Tribe has yet to hit the bakk out of the infield. Yankees 1, Indians 0.

8:37 p.m.

Todd Frazier flies out to end the top of the second with runners on first and second. Yankees 1, Indians 0.

8:22 p.m.

1-2-3 first for the Indians as Lindor and Kipnis fan and Ramirez grounds to third. Yankees 1, Indians 0.

8:12 p.m.

Corey Kluber retired Brett Gardner on a bunt to first unassisted, then struck out Aaron Judge. But the Tribe ace left a 94 mph fastball up and Didi Gregorious homered to right field on a 1-2 pitch.

Yankees 1-0 after a half inning.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes