Incubator partners with Israeli based accelerator


Published: Wed, October 11, 2017 @ 9:35 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Today, The Youngstown Business Incubator announced its partnership with Israel based accelerator, The Junction.

This partnership is the foundation of the Israel-Youngstown Business Incubator (I-YBI) Collaborative because it will provide quality deal flow for technology-based, Israeli startups to launch into the U.S. Market.

The Youngstown Business Incubator is a technology incubator whose mission is to facilitate the creation of high value businesses through collaborative partnerships that promote innovative technologies and long term sustainable employment opportunities.

