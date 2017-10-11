Cardinal Cuisine will be served Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN

The fourth annual Father Popovich Cardinal Cuisine will be presented by Cardinal Mooney High School’s department of academic assistance from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the school’s cafeteria, 2545 Erie St. This fundraising event will feature more than 15 local restaurants and food vendors, including Wedgewood Pizza, Ghossain’s, Joe Schmo, Giannios Candy, the Upstairs and more.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door on event night or at www.cardinalmooney.com/events. Admission price includes all food tastings, open bar and entertainment.

Sponsorship opportunities are available beginning at the $100 bronze level. Contact event coordinator, Cheryl Basista at 330-788-5007, ext. 127, for information. All proceeds will benefit the Fr. Stephen Popovich scholarship and the academic assistance department programs at Cardinal Mooney. The Fr. Popovich scholarship is awarded annually to CMHS seniors who have overcome medical, physical and educational challenges.