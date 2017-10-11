Bus trip to Cambridge in November

POLAND

The Poland Historical Society will host a fundraiser bus trip to Cambridge to visit Charles Dickens Village on Nov. 15. The bus departs at 8:30 a.m. from Poland Methodist Church, 1940 Boardman-Poland Road. and arrives in Cambridge at 11 a.m.

The day’s schedule includes a guided tour of the Dickens Historical Village mannequins; Kennedy’s Bakery; Guernsey County Historical Society; lunch on your own at Theo’s, a home-cooking style restaurant; downtown shopping in unique shops; Cambridge Glass Museum; and the Dickens Courthouse Light Show.

The bus departs for home at 6 p.m. The cost is $85 which includes bus and all admissions, except for lunch. Proceeds will benefit the efforts of the Poland Historical Society in preserving the history of Poland. Reservations must be made by Friday by sending name, address, phone number and email address along with a check payable to Poland Historical Society. Mail to P.O. Box 5052, Poland, OH 44514. For questions or more information, call Larry Bartos, 330-757-4223.