Boccieri supports bill to pave way for legal fireworks

COLUMBUS — State Rep. John Boccieri of Poland, D-59th, today joined a majority of members of the Ohio House in voting for House Bill 226, which would legalize the sale and use of consumer fireworks starting in 2020.

The bill also establishes a legislative study committee tasked with making recommendations on storage, licensing and manufacturing facilities by the end of 2019, in time for the legalization to take effect.

“By making fireworks legal, we are allowing the Legislature to establish best practices for their use to ensure that we prioritize safety and minimize accidents,” Boccieri said.

Forty-four other states already allow for the purchase and use of fireworks including states adjacent to Ohio, except Pennsylvania.

HB 226 also makes setting off a firework while intoxicated illegal and requires private property owners grant permission for fireworks to be used on their property.