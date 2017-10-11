Boardman authorities determine child overdosed on drugs

BOARDMAN

Township police are investigating after a child reportedly overdosed on drugs.

According to a police report, a police officer was dispatched to the fire station on Shields Road about 5 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a child who was not breathing. Firefighters reported that the child began to breathe on her own after they administered first aid.

Although fire department workers were told the child had choked on some chips, emergency medical workers determined the child’s condition was caused by an overdose, according to the report. Testing found oxycodone in the child’s bloodstream, according to the report.

Narcan, an opioid overdose antidote, was administered to the child. Police reported that she “appeared to be very lethargic, and had a hard time keeping her eyes open.”

Police later served a search warrant at the victim’s mother’s house, and reported finding a black digital scale with residue on it and a marijuana pipe with residue on it.

Charges had not been filed at the time of the report.

The child’s age is not listed in the report.