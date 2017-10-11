JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Black novelist Jesmyn Ward 'overjoyed' by MacArthur win


Published: Wed, October 11, 2017 @ 5:53 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — An African-American novelist praised for her raw and powerful depictions of poor African-Americans confronting racial and economic inequalities in the rural South said today that winning a MacArthur fellowship gives her time and freedom.

"I think those are the two most important gifts you can give to an artist," Jesmyn Ward said in a video from Tulane University, where she's a professor. "So I am deeply humbled and also overjoyed."

Hours earlier, the Chicago-based John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation announced she was among 24 recipients of the so-called genius grants, which bestow $625,000 on each winner over five years.

Ward was the 2011 recipient of the National Book Award for her second novel, "Salvage the Bones," about the struggles of a poor black family in her native Mississippi, set against the backdrop of Hurricane Katrina approaching and devastating the Gulf Coast.

The author grew up in DeLisle, Miss., a community of about 1,100 residents where more than a third live below the poverty line. Her three novels to date have been set in a fictional Mississippi Gulf Coast town called Bois Sauvage.

Now 40, Ward said she's currently working on a novel set in early 1800s New Orleans at the height of the domestic slave trade.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes