AP-NORC Poll: North Korea nuke advances spook most Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Korea's nuclear weapons development is spooking most Americans, and two-thirds of them say President Donald Trump's war of words with the isolated nation's leader is making the situation worse. Less than 1 in 10 thinks Trump's comments are making it better.

Those are the findings of a poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, as tensions between the adversaries escalate and North Korea comes closer to its goal of having a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike the continental U.S.

The poll was conducted about a week after Trump intensified rhetorical exchanges with his counterpart Kim Jong Un, dubbing him "Rocket Man" and threatening in a Sept. 19 speech at the U.N. to "totally destroy" North Korea if the U.S. is forced to defend itself and its allies. Kim responded with dire threats and insults of his own, calling Trump "deranged" and a "dotard."

"The instability of it all makes me very nervous," said Diana Egan, 34, of Los Angeles. She described herself as a moderate Republican but voiced anxiety about how North Korea might respond to Trump's tough talk and tweets. "You don't know where the line is for them, and where they say, 'I'm going to push this button.'"

The poll found that 65 percent of Americans think Trump's comments have made the situation between the U.S. and North Korea worse, including 45 percent who think he's made the situation much worse. Only 8 percent think he's making the situation better.

Eighty-nine percent of Democrats, 59 percent of independents and 38 percent of Republicans think Trump's comments have made things worse.