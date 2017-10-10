Youngstown lawmakers putting Bozanich action on hold

YOUNGSTOWN

City council members say it’s premature to discuss potential disciplinary action against Finance Director David Bozanich for his potential involvement related to a 105-count indictment of downtown property developer Dominic Marchionda and his affiliated businesses.

Bozanich hasn’t been charged with any crimes in the investigation. Most council members declined to discuss what should be done if the finance director is indicted.

“It’s more prudent to wait and see an indictment and what would be in an indictment,” said Councilman T.J. Rodgers, D-2nd. “You can’t discipline someone for being under investigation. I’d like to see what comes of this investigation before a decision is made.”

Councilwoman Basia Adamczak, D-7th, said, “It would be premature to discipline someone or ask them to resign until it can be shown he has direct involvement in this unfortunate circumstance. If he is officially indicted, council should come together and decide if he should be asked [by the mayor] to be disciplined.”

An Oct. 2 indictment of Marchionda alleges an unnamed city official helped the developer in exchange for a $25,000 bribe in spring 2009.

A source with knowledge of the investigation said the city official is Bozanich and that authorities are investigating him for a possible indictment.

Bozanich said after the Marchionda indictment was unsealed: “I’ve done nothing wrong and time will tell.”

