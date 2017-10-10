Warren man held on $1M bond, faces rape charges

YOUNGSTOWN — A Warren man accused of raping a woman Saturday is in the Mahoning County jail on $1 million bond.

Keion Stella of Dunstan Drive NW was arraigned on two counts of rape and two counts of kidnapping before Judge Elizabeth Kobly in municipal court.

Assistant City Prosecutor Jeffrey Moliterno said Stella is accused of going to the Parmalee Avenue home of a woman Saturday afternoon, tying her up in front of her two young children, taking her to an upstairs room and raping her, then taking her downstairs and raping her again.