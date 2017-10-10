Utilities tune-up program at libraries

YOUNGSTOWN

Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, 305 Wick Ave., is offering “Utilities Tune-Up with the PUCO” at several library branches. Luka Papalko, of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, will answer questions about Energy Choice, aggregation, energy efficiency, the Apples to Apples chart and more.

Bring utility bills and get those questions answered as well.

The program scheduled for Newport Library was canceled. The following PUCO programs are still on schedule.

Austintown Library, 6:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Boardman Library, 7 p.m., Oct. 19.

Canfield Library, 11 a.m., Oct. 17.

Main Library, 6:30 p.m., Nov. 13.