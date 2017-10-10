Trial date and judge set in Marchionda criminal case

YOUNGSTOWN

The trial of downtown property developer Dominic Marchionda and his affiliated businesses on 105 criminal counts is scheduled to start Dec. 11.

Magistrate Dominic DeLaurentis of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court today accepted the written not-guilty pleas of Marchionda, 58, of Poland, and the companies. Marchionda was to be arraigned today, but waived the court proceeding Friday.

The case was assigned to Judge Maureen Sweeney.