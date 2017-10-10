JOBS
Students to be punished for hurling rocks, racial slurs


Published: Tue, October 10, 2017 @ 1:25 p.m.

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The superintendent of a Pennsylvania school district says two middle-school students will face punishment after a racially motivated incident during a football game.

Dr. William Harner, superintendent of Quakertown Community School District, confirmed on Monday some Quakertown fans threw rocks and yelled racial slurs at a Cheltenham High School bus during the Friday night Quakertown homecoming game. More than 50 percent of the student population at Cheltenham High is black.

Harner says two eighth-grade boys have been suspended after interviewing about a 12 middle-school students.

Cheltenham School District superintend Dr. Wagner Marseille says cheerleaders and members of the band were insulted with "the most divisive racial terms you can use."

Harner, who is a Cheltenham High School graduate, says the incident is "incredibly upsetting." He says the students embarrassed both the school board and community.

