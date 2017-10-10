Sigma Alpha Iota plans recital, scholarship

YOUNGSTOWN

The members of the Warren-Youngstown Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota Alumnae wll sponsor a recital at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Bliss Recital Hall, 524 Wick Ave., The program is free and open to the public.

The organization also will present Youngstown State University student Christina Aviles, soprano, with the second annual Amy Shields Memorial Scholarship. A sophomore music-education voice major, Aviles is from Dunkirk, NY.

Shields, a Dana School of Music graduate with a bachelor’s degree in music education as well as a master’s degree in music performance and conducting, died unexpectedly in 2016. She was a member of the Sigma Alpha Iota fraternity and the Ohio Music Education Association.

Parking is available in the M30 Wick Avenue parking deck via Walnut Street (GPS address is 100 Wade Street, Youngstown OH 44502) for a nominal fee. Patrons are advised to watch for posted detours as construction progresses on Wick Avenue. For more information, call the Office of Community Engagement and Events at 330-941-2307.