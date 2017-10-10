Pumpkin Walk at Twilight in MetroPark

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek MetroParks presents Pumpkin Walk at Twilight from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Fellows Riverside Gardens, 123 McKinley Ave., sponsored by 21 WFMJ/WBCB.

Take part in the wonders of the fall season along the Gardens’ pumpkin-lined paths as the day turns to night. Families can enjoy live entertainment by JD Eicher, refreshments and children’s activities at this free event.

On Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public can help carve pumpkins for display at Pumpkin Walk at Twilight. The carving area is in the service building at Fellows Riverside Gardens which may be chilly, so dress according to the weather.

Carving tools will be available or bring your own. Pumpkin carving will continue while pumpkin supplies last. Groups of 10 or more should call ahead.

For information, call Fellows Riverside Gardens at 330-740-7116 or visit www.millcreekmetroparks.org.