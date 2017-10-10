Movie mogul Weinstein accused of raping 3 women in New Yorker story

NEW YORK (AP) — The New Yorker reported today Harvey Weinstein has previously raped three women, significantly intensifying the scandal surrounding the disgraced movie mogul.

A representative for the mogul vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to the magazine.

The expose, published online today, detailed allegations not just of sexual harassment but of three incidents involving rape. Actress Asia Argento and a former aspiring actress named Lucia Evans went on the record to allege Weinstein forced himself on them sexually. A third woman spoke anonymously.

Evans, then a senior at Middlebury College, said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004 at the Miramax offices in Tribeca. She had been brought in for a casting meeting with Weinstein. Argento, an Italian film actress and director, said Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her at the Cannes Film Festival in 1999.

"I know he has crushed a lot of people before," Argento told the magazine. "That's why this story – in my case, it's 20 years old, some of them are older – has never come out."

Attorneys for Weinstein did not immediately return messages today. The New Yorker quoted Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister responding that "any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

"Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can't speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual," Hofmeister said. "Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance."