JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street


Published: Tue, October 10, 2017 @ 9:52 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and consumer products makers.

Energy companies were also higher in early trading Tuesday as crude oil and natural gas prices rose.

Wal-Mart was up 3.7 percent after the giant retailer said it expected a 40 percent surge in online sales next year.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,551.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 49 points, or 0.2 percent, to 22,811. The Nasdaq composite climbed 23 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,602.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes