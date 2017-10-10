Man wounded in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said a 32-year-old man is in stable condition after he was wounded in a shooting about 2 a.m. today at East Florida and South avenues.

The victim told police he was walking to a nearby bar from his car and heard several gunshots before realizing he was shot. A woman drive the victim to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Reporters said police found a car in the drive of a Julian Avenue home that was listed as the victim's address that had blood on the bumper and a seat. The car was towed for evidence.