Man claims he was kidnapped at gunpoint in Warren

WARREN

A Trumbull County man says he was kidnapped at gunpoint while driving his car at 4:45 p.m. Thursday on North Park Avenue at Washington Street Northeast.

The victim, 48, said a male pulled out a gun and stuck it through his window and demanded that he open the door. The report doesn’t say if he was still driving or if he was at a traffic light when this happened.

The suspect got in and ordered the victim to drive. At some point, the suspect struck the victim in the face with a fist.

The suspect had him stop at a house on Belmont Street Northwest to pickup another male. They had him drive toward Girard, where he was forced into the basement of an unknown home and was locked inside. The victim said he heard the door to the basement latch at 3 a.m. Friday, and he went out the door. No one was around, and he walked to a truck stop and got a ride home.

The man reported the incident at about 8 a.m. Friday.