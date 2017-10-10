Mahoning commissioners delay Canfield annexation decision to Oct. 26

YOUNGSTOWN

At a special meeting today called to decide whether to approve or deny the annexation of 18.83 acres in Canfield Township to Canfield city, Mahoning County commissioners decided to delay that decision until Oct. 26.

A lawsuit filed last week on behalf of local televangelist and developer Frank Amedia asked a judge to compel the commissioners to rule on the annexation.

Amedia’s attorney agreed Monday to give the commissioners 16 days – until their regular meeting Oct. 26.

In that time, Amedia wants to have a work session with Canfield city and township officials in hopes that the entities will approve a memorandum of understanding to form a joint economic development district encompassing the property Amedia wishes to annex.

Amedia has plans to develop the property near U.S. Route 224 and South Palmyra Road commercially and residentially. Annexation would provide access to city water and sewer lines.

