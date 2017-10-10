Lawyers give Mahoning commissioners 16 days to deal on Canfield Township land

YOUNGSTOWN

Developer Frank Amedia’s lawyers allowed the Mahoning County Commissioners 16 days to reach an agreement on the annexation of 18.83 acres in Canfield Township.

The annexation was the subject of a lawsuit filed last week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asking a judge to compel the commissioners to make a decision.

The commissioners will revisit the issue at their Oct. 26 meeting.

Amedia’s attorney said they will have a work session with the city and township in hopes that city and county will approve a memorandum of understanding in that time.

A hearing concerning the lawsuit was scheduled for 10 a.m. before Magistrate Timothy G. Welsh.

Petitioners filed for annexation in early June. Amedia, a local televangelist, has plans to develop the property residentially and commercially. Annexation would provide access to Canfield city’s water and sewer lines.

Commissioners are supposed to rule on annexation petitions between 30 and 45 days after they are filed. Amedia agreed to three previous extensions before commissioners again delayed the decision for 60 days at a Sept. 26 meeting.

Amedia said he made commitments to partners that he has not met, and the delays have cost him time and money.

Township Trustee Marie Cartwright asked Amedia and the commissioners for time to work with the city to form a joint economic development district encompassing the property Amedia plans to develop.