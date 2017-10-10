Adrian Peterson headed from New Orleans to Arizona Cardinals

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals, with the worst rushing game in the NFL, have acquired running back Adrian Peterson from the New Orleans Saints in exchange for an undisclosed 2018 draft pick.

The 32-year-old Peterson has rushed for 11,828 yards and 97 touchdowns in his 10-plus pro seasons. The four-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl selection signed a two-year contract with the Saints during the offseason after spending his first 10 NFL seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

"We are always on the lookout for opportunities to improve our team and we look at this as one of those opportunities," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said in a news release announcing the trade. "What Adrian has accomplished in this league is well-established. Our needs for a spark in our running game right now is also obvious and we are excited to give him the chance to provide that."

Peterson has played sparingly with little success for New Orleans. He's gained 81 yards in 27 carries, an average of three yards per attempt with a long run of 11.

With an offensive line that wasn't all that strong to begin with now riddled by injuries, the Cardinals (2-3) are averaging a league-worst 51.8 yards per game and 2.6 yards per carry.

To make room for Peterson, Arizona released running back Chris Johnson.