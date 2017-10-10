JOBS
Comedian Gallagher coming to Powers Auditorium


Published: Tue, October 10, 2017 @ 2:05 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Gallagher, the comedian known for smashing watermelons with a sledge hammer, will bring his Final Smash farewell tour to Powers Auditorium on Nov. 9. Opening act for the 7:30 p.m. show will be Artie Fletcher.

The show will include some smashing, and ponchos are included with the ticket price for those in the first several rows. Ponchos will also be sold for others.

Tickets range from $20.50 to $40 and are available at youngstownsymphony.com, by phone at 330-744-0264 and at the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office, 260 W. Federal St., downtown.

