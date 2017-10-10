JOBS
Brothers who owned defense firm face Humvee fraud sentencing


Published: Tue, October 10, 2017 @ 8:37 a.m.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two brothers who formerly owned a Pennsylvania defense contractor face sentencing for pleading guilty in a $6 million scheme to overcharge the U.S. Defense Department for Humvee window kits.

The Butler-based contractor, Ibis Tek LLC, removed the former co-owners, Thomas and John Buckner in January along with former CFO Harry Kramer.

The three pleaded guilty in May to charges of major fraud against the government and income tax evasion for filing returns that didn’t include the illegal income, and other irregularities.

The Buckners will be sentenced Tuesday, while Kramer will be sentenced Oct. 18.

Prosecutors say all three face likely prison terms under federal sentencing guidelines.

Ibis Tek was sold in February to investors who say the new company had nothing to do with the scam.

