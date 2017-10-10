Boardman police investigate numerous theft reports

BOARDMAN — Township police received numerous stolen-property reports over the weekend, according to police reports.

On Saturday, police received reports from Hillman Way, Erskine Avenue, Mill Trace Road, Melrose Avenue, Beechwood Drive and Southern Boulevard residents.

On Sunday, they received reports from Applecrest Drive and Beechwood Drive residents.

In two instances, reportees told police they came into contact with suspects breaking into their vehicles, according to the reports.

In an incident reported on Mill Trace Road Saturday night, a woman told police she saw a man inside her car when she went to take out the trash. She said she then confronted the man, who proceeded to stab her six times with a knife, according to the report. The man fled after she broke free from him, she said.

The woman, who told police she was pregnant, was taken to a hospital for her injuries, which were to her abdominal area. In an incident reported early Saturday morning on Southern Boulevard, a man told police he woke up to a “scraping” sound that led him to go outside and see two males attempting to steal his girlfriend’s car. The suspects fled when they saw the man, according to the report.

Also, the man’s girlfriend reported that her purse was missing from the house. Police said it appeared that someone had entered the residence via a window before attempting to steal the vehicle.

In several other cases reported over the weekend, people reported that items were missing from their vehicles, a carport and a backyard, according to the reports.