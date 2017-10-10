Agreement keeps alleged prostitution house in Warren boarded up for now

WARREN

The Warren Law Department and the attorney for the man accused of operating a prostitution house on Kenilworth Avenue Southeast reached an agreement today in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court to keep his house boarded up at least until a Dec. 4 hearing.

Daniel J. Blasco, 62, will be allowed to remove clothing and toiletries under supervision of police this afternoon, but the building will be boarded back up afterwards, Warren Law Director Greg Hicks said.

A preliminary injunction hearing was scheduled for this morning, but the agreement prevented the hearing from taking place. A judge earlier approved a temporary restraining order keeping Blasco and others out of the house and allowing it to be boarded up.

Blasco, who was in court this morning, is free on $100,000 bond on a promoting prostitution charge connected to an investigation of the home and allegations that Blasco gave drugs to several women in exchange for them working for him as prostitutes.

His attorney, Carlo Ciccone, said Blasco is living out of his car.

The Dec. 4 hearing will be a permanent-injunction hearing, which is a civil matter, not criminal. Ciccone said he'll be prepared to present testimony in order to try to get Blasco back in his house.