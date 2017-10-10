Warren native Drummond advances Monday on The Voice

Singing "She Talks to Angels," Warren native Dennis Drummond launched onto "The Voice" stage Monday night and is advancing to the next round on the hit NBC show.

Now in its 13th season, the show seeks out America's top singers and puts them before celebrity judges over several weeks, and eventually the public, until a single champion is selected.

Drummond, 27, lives in Nashville now and works as a backup musician.

In Monday's episode, Drummond was just a few seconds into his slower version of the song when judge Adam Levine voted for Drummond.

By the end of the song, judge Blake Shelton also voted for Drummond, who eventually decided to join Shelton's team. He will sing in future episodes.

Drummond's family was present for the audition and was prominently featured.

Here is a link to Drummond's profile on the NBC show site.

His NBC bio continues:

Dennis grew up in a working class family in a small town in Ohio, where his father worked as a steelworker for almost 40 years. Dennis knew he always wanted more and his family was supportive of him pursuing whatever he desired.

With music being his passion, Dennis got his first guitar at 7 years old and a few years later started his first blues band. In 2012, after graduating from Berklee College of Music, Dennis moved to Nashville to pursue his music career and quickly began making a name for himself as a touring guitar player. Recently, Dennis became the lead guitar player and back-up vocalist for Voice season 10 runner-up Adam Wakefield.

Even though he loves being a guitar player, Dennis is ready to branch out as a vocalist and start his solo career.

The Voice is his first step toward center stage and away from the background.