Volunteers spruce up Warren's Garden District

WARREN — The efforts of employees of two area companies working with the nonprofit Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership were in evidence today in the area just north of downtown known as the Garden District.

Sixteen volunteers from Chemical Bank cleaned up two adjacent properties on Atlantic Street Northeast, and several real-estate agents with Northwood Realty contributed money to replace a broken-down basketball hoop on nearby Belmont Street Northeast.

The Garden District is dotted with small gardens as part of TNP’s “Lots to Love” program, which involves creating flower, vegetable and rock gardens and other attractions on former housing sites. TNP also runs the Trumbull County Land Bank demolition program.

The bank volunteers used Columbus Day to clean up the former Atlantic Beverage location at Atlantic Street and Vine Avenue Northeast.

