Struthers lobbies for site of consolidated library

STRUTHERS — The consolidation of the Struthers and Brownlee Woods branches of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County has been long in the making, but at least one member of city government is pushing for a decision on where the new library will be built.

Mayor Terry Stocker said city administrators have been working to persuade the library system to choose Struthers as the location of the consolidated library but have received little information regarding the library system’s decision.

“I sent the library administration a letter expressing that I was very discouraged with the lack of communication we’ve had regarding the new library,” Stocker said. “The interim director promised us we’d hear something by the beginning of this year, and we haven’t yet.”

Stocker said the selection process began more than a year ago, and since that time there has been no update from the library regarding the new location.

