Police: Texas girl, 3, missing after late-night punishment


Published: Mon, October 9, 2017 @ 10:51 a.m.

RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) — A 3-year-old Texas girl is missing after her father made her stand outside in the middle of night as punishment for not drinking her milk.

An arrest affidavit reveals that 37-year-old Wesley Mathews ordered Sherin Mathews to stand next to a tree near their home in the Dallas suburb of Richardson about 3 a.m. Saturday. He went outside about 15 minutes later to check on her, but Sherin was gone.

Authorities say the father didn’t notify police that his daughter was missing until about five hours later.

Authorities say the father was arrested on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child. He posted bond Sunday. A working phone listing for Mathews could not be found.

Police resumed their search for the girl on Monday.

