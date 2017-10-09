Police find and arrest Hubbard man who was reported missing

WARREN — A developmentally challenged man reported missing and endangered last week in Hubbard was found Saturday and placed in the Trumbull County jail on burglary and breaking-and-entering charges.

Hubbard police said they arrested Dakota Kettering-Ballenger, 20, of Youngstown about 5 a.m. in Hubbard after a resident of South Main Street reported a young man in her kitchen she didn’t know.

Police said he was apparently taking food out of the refrigerator. No one was injured.

Hubbard police reported him endangered and missing days earlier because he was off of the medication he takes for an unspecified health condition.

According to earlier police reports, Kettering-Ballenger has been in trouble in the past because of breaking into homes, but there is no indication he’s ever been convicted of a crime in adult court. Juvenile records are not public.

He is not listed in Girard Municipal Court or Trumbull County Common Pleas Court as having ever been charged or convicted.